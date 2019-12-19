For Customised Yet Affordable Home Linen Head To This Store Off Brigade Road

Almost hiding down in the basement at Brigade road, is this furnishing store you cannot miss out on. Whether you’re redoing your space or setting up a new one, at Drapes ‘N’ Sofa you get personalized service in furnishing, and that too at affordable rates. With over 25 years in the business, this store is constantly evolving with the latest designs of furniture and fittings.

From sheer drapes to bright solids, they have curtains available in different materials (cotton, synthetic, polyester, silk), starting at just INR 255, making sure you find the one matching your aesthetic perfectly. Their delicate sheer curtains and pretty cotton ones are perfect for the summer, or to make it feel like it is.

With flooring at rates as low as INR 25 per square meter (vinyl), they got your flooring needs sorted too. Available in different materials like vinyl, laminate, wood, among many other options. All you need is select the material and they will make sure to help you choose the perfect one, with the specific dimensions and your space.

They have a wide range of wallpapers and cushion covers as well, available in various designs, dimensions and other specifications for you to pick from, whether you’re into quirky, ethnic or subtle toned down prints, at Drapes ‘N’ Sofa you’re sure to get just what you need, and that too under your budget.