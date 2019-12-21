Check Out The D'Sire Exhibition At Lalit Ashok Just In Time For Wedding Shopping!

Lalit Ashok is hosting D’Sire Exhibition, a three-day premium lifestyle exhibition from December 19 to December 21 that is going to be stocked up with gorgeous jewellery, lehengas, home decor, furnishings, designer bags, and even accessories from across the country. Just in time for the wedding season, make sure to get all your shopping done right from various designers and brands all under one roof. You can even buy gifts and home decor to do up your house and bring in the festive season.