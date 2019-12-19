Farm Life And Mediterranean Delights: Earth Kitchen Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway

Earth Kitchen, a quaint weekend farm and bistro in Hesaraghatta lets you take a break from the city and experience rustic life, along with a spread of homemade Mediterranean dishes. Arati Venkat quit her job in 2010 as a corporate lawyer to move to the outskirts of the city along with her husband, Naved and started Earth Kitchen. Spread across six acres, the place is a farm, with over 2,000 trees, a pond for water harvesting, and plenty of vegetables and fruits grown in separate areas. And, a bistro which offers Mediterranean cuisine and other cuisines depending on seasonal produce, with dishes made by Arati herself, using fresh, chemical-free produce.

Described as a weekend farm and bistro, the place is ideal for when you want to get away from the buzz of the city and experience the rustic farm life. Arati advises you to keep aside an entire afternoon and evening to completely enjoy your time here (advance booking is required). While they don’t serve alcohol, you’re free to take along drinks. Once you’re welcomed by the couple, you get to look around the property. Arati will happily show you around the farm, and even share tips if you’re hoping to try your hand at organic farming.

Laze around or just settle in with a drink or a book. Don’t forget to check out their vegetable garden and fruit orchard. Arati will be happy to send you off with some fresh produce on your way back. You also get to gather herbs and plant cuttings for your own garden at home. Rooms here are priced at INR 7,000 per night (breakfast and lunch included).