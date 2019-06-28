Enjoy A Hearty & Pocket-Friendly Breakfast At This Hidden Gem In HSR Layout

Located in Koramangala 1st block, 5th Sector HSR Layout, Arogya Ahaara serves one of the best breakfasts in town. It's a nice, well organised, super hygienic self-service place. It is really surprising to see such a pocket-friendly menu considering the quality, hygiene and the taste of the food that is served. They had separate counters for dosa; idly, vada, etc and coffee tea, nicely organised and labelled. This place is very popular in the neighbourhood as it's always crowded during Breakfast. As mentioned, this place is easily in the league of more popular breakfast places in Bangalore, like MTR, CTR, Vidyarthi Bhavan, etc. Their Vadas are cooked to perfection. With a nice crispy crust and a soft and airy centre, it is doused with the tastiest coconut chutney I've ever had. To all the coffee connoisseurs in town, this is your go-to place for a nice cup of freshly brewed filter coffee at breakfast. They use good quality arabica beans to make sure the coffee tastes the best.