Enjoy Yum Food & Sheesha At Smoky!

When it comes to sheesha, Smoky The Sheesha Lounge is definitely doing a great job out there. As the name of the place suggests, they provide amazing sheeshas along with good food. I went to this place on the launch day itself, so the service was very slow and that is understandable. Apart from that, the staff members were courteous and friendly. Coming to the ambience, the place is dimly lit with black sofas to chill with your friends. The colourful, well-decorated sheeshas with different kinds of lights and a variety of sizes will surely elevate your mood with wonderful flavours. Lastly, the food was good. I liked their shakes and non-veg dishes but some improvement is definitely required when it comes to serving veg dishes. The dishes I would like to recommend are: Chicken Lasagne Hot Pepper Chicken Thai Roast Chicken Noodles KitKat Shake Finally, If not for the food, you should try this place definitely for their flavourful sheeshas.