Prison Break Or Italian Mobs: You've Got 45 Minutes To Get Out Of The Escape Room. Will You?

If you stayed up all night binge watching Stranger Things and Prison Break or bought first-day, first-show tickets for Taken, then head to The Escape Room to play the real life version. You’re thrust into a room which is part of a story line, and your entire focus should be on getting out of that room alive with only 45 minutes on the clock. Not that you’d really die, but then play along will you? With four different live experiences to choose from (Taken, Prison Break, The Vampire Chronicles and Gallery), you and your crew will have to push the limits of intellectual capabilities to crack codes and break out of the situation.

Taken. like the movie has you dealing with the boss’s daughter saved from an international mob. Said to be the toughest of the four, you’re going to need plenty of wit and wisdom. But if you’re still hung up on vampires, then you could be the key to breaking the deadlock lasting over 1,000 years and make peace between humans and vampires. But only if you succeed! The LBB Crew time is 36 minutes. Beat that!

Gallery, Insidious Art Thief is great fun as tables are turned, and instead of saving the world, you are the thief and need to break into the gallery to steal priceless art at a maximum security event. In Prison Break, just like the television series, you are locked in a maximum security prison and waiting to be executed. But since you were framed by one Dr Malcom for slaying your own wife, all you want to do is run, and be the first to get away alive.