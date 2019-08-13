Experience The Best Of Rajasthani Cuisine At This Outlet!

A place where they treat you like their guest at home. I went NH8 for lunch yesterday and was amazed by the excellent cuisine and the hospitality extended. They pamper their guests. Ambience - Transports you to Rajasthan and the beautiful Havelis there; they have puppets too Food - They served the Thali with a lot of other accompaniments (See the photos to believe it) Started off the lunch by having tadka chaas which was refreshing and light. I had a few glasses of it. After this, they served the Matar (Peas) Kachori, Mirchi Vada, Pani Poori and Dahi Tikki Chaat. These were so authentic that I felt I was in Jaipur eating the street food there. Delicious is an understatement. This was followed by the Dal, Baati, Churma without which any Rajasthani meal is incomplete. All these blends so well that it is a delightful eat. The main course had Paneer Kolhapuri (soft and scrumptious), Lehsuni Aloo (tangy), Bhindi Sambhariya (amazing), Jodhpuri Gatta Sabzi (authentic) and Onion Kadi (soothing). All these were appetizing with the right amount of spices and very flavourful. They also served piping hot Phulka, Bajra Rotella with good and ghee and Methi Puri. They also had Veg Pulao and Chana Dal Khichdi which was so tasty and the spoon of ghee added to it enhanced the flavour. For dessert, we had the mouthwatering Rabdi Ghewar (highly recommended). I have never had a better Ghewar in Bengaluru. Also, the Kesar Bhog which was again melting in my mouth and the healthy yet tasty Moong Dal Halwa. By the time, I finished eating, I was licking my fingers as it was so good. Service - Excellent; They keep feeding you till you burst at the seams. Offers - They have amazing offers running all days of the week. Must visit for a great insight into Rajasthani cuisine, hospitality and culture. Highly recommended.