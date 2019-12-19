Fab Cafe: Heathy Eating Made Easy

It is quite pricey considering the portion served. Also, nothing in the main course or starters really stands out in terms of taste. They have a Quinoa & Jackfruit biryani, which is good but nothing close to Biryani (I mean how is it even Biryani if there is no rice!) I think they should rename the dish so that there isn’t a reality vs. expectation gap. Also the service should be improved. It took them ages to get everyone’s order. I didn’t even get a drink I ordered, I just left without it.