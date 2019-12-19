Who says that our desi food can’t be healthy? Fab Cafe serves a healthier version of Indian food with no processed sugar, butter etc. The Masala Chaas and the desserts are a must try! The ‘Masala Chai Icecream’ is probably the best thing you’ll ever have. If you’re a chai lover or not, it’s still a blessing to the taste buds. 😋
Fab Cafe: Heathy Eating Made Easy
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It is quite pricey considering the portion served. Also, nothing in the main course or starters really stands out in terms of taste. They have a Quinoa & Jackfruit biryani, which is good but nothing close to Biryani (I mean how is it even Biryani if there is no rice!) I think they should rename the dish so that there isn’t a reality vs. expectation gap. Also the service should be improved. It took them ages to get everyone’s order. I didn’t even get a drink I ordered, I just left without it.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Also On Fab Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)