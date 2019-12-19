Fab Cafe: Heathy Eating Made Easy

Cafes

Fab Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, New Diagonal Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Who says that our desi food can’t be healthy? Fab Cafe serves a healthier version of Indian food with no processed sugar, butter etc. The Masala Chaas and the desserts are a must try! The ‘Masala Chai Icecream’ is probably the best thing you’ll ever have. If you’re a chai lover or not, it’s still a blessing to the taste buds. 😋

What Could Be Better?

It is quite pricey considering the portion served. Also, nothing in the main course or starters really stands out in terms of taste. They have a Quinoa & Jackfruit biryani, which is good but nothing close to Biryani (I mean how is it even Biryani if there is no rice!) I think they should rename the dish so that there isn’t a reality vs. expectation gap. Also the service should be improved. It took them ages to get everyone’s order. I didn’t even get a drink I ordered, I just left without it.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Other Outlets

Fab Cafe

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

Pioneer Plaza, 642, Kenchanahalli Main Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

