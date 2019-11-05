This Cafe In Jayanagar Is All About Healthy Food, Check It Out Now!

Highlights 1. Peanut Jaggery Latte 2. Kathal Quinoa Biryani 3. Berry Ice Cream 4. Caramelized Banana Cake Staff & Ambiance The cafe is situated admist a Fabindia store with a soothing ambiance and and decor that matches the standards of Fabindia. The staff are helpful with the menu and assist in ordering. Some dishes are quite pricey and less in quantity. Detailed Review 1. Iced Coffee cold brew coffee with unsweetened milk. Could have been stronger for Indian standards. Choose this if you prefer light coffee. 2. Peanut Jaggery Latte This is just the best combo I have come across! Latte with a twist of peanuts. Do try this if you love chikkis! 3. Shakarkandi Tarbooj Salad Sweet potatoes roasted to chewy chunks seasoned with adequate masala, lettuce, pumpkin seeds and watermelon is a filler with diverse flavours. 4. Spicy Sprout Filled Golgappa The traditional gol gappas served with multi flavoured paani. There is a healthy twist by replacing aloo with sprouts. Experience gol gappas like it's fine dine! 5. Kathal Quinoa Biryani Kathal or raw jackfruit is a rarely used vegetable and has it own distinctive taste. The same texture and feel of jackfruit but carry the flavour of the preparation. Loved it! Must try! MUST TRY 6. Caramelized Banana Cake Undoubtedly the best banana cake I have had in recent times. It is extremely soft and has an aroma of bananas floating around it. The best part is the caramelized Banana on the top and lots of caramel sauce! This dessert is a heavenly meal by itself. MUST TRY 7. Berry Ice Cream I'd just say that Fabcafe has to start making more flavours like these! So creamy, smooth and heavenly. Leaves you craving for more. MUST TRY I will be back for some favourites and to try new ones.