Farm Stays That Will Help You Embrace The Simple Life

Also called Aanandache Shet, rustic and relaxing is what best describes this stay. About 300 kilometres from Mumbai, it is a long-running eco-friendly farm which offers you the hospitality of a Konkan style home. Three rooms with clay beds, a machan or a perch atop a tree, and a backyard in nature’s lap ensures complete closure from the modern world, while star gazing, trekking and fishing are top activities. You also get to eat fresh Maharashtrian-style food, made from ingredients you’ve likely picked yourself, as you learn how mangoes and capsicums are grown.
Where: Near Katal Wadi, P.O. Phungus, Chandika Mandir Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri
Price: INR 5,000 {approx.} upwards including stay, tea and complementary activities
Contact: +91 9820002863
Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.
