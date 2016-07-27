Farm Stays That Will Help You Embrace The Simple Life

Really connect with nature and animals at this farm which has unfortunately recently closed down their hhighly tempting B&B option. But head there to temporarily share {there’re over 70 acres of it} with 50 cows and buffaloes, horses and chicken, and activities here include walking through fields, trekking along the plantations or even milking the cows, feeding chickens or plucking coconuts {if you dare}. Sign-up by Wednesday and head over there during the weekend to help out. Luckily though, they still have breakfast and brunch under the lovely thatched roof, all made with fresh produce and ingredients.

Where: Old Mahabalipuram Road, near Sathyabama University, Chennai

Price: INR 500 for two for breakfast

Contact: +91 9176050562

Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.