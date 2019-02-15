This Place Is Here To Get Your Weekend Fix-ed With Cool Tracks And Great Food

The Fixx is a new addition to Koramangala and it's sure not to miss for fun evening with friends and family. The ambience call for a High beat neon lighting, beautiful and intricate bars and huge space. You will fall for the ambience at once. The recommended drinks are : 🔹Poor Man's Saffron - a tequila-based drink with a twist of saffron. A must try for the ones who like hard touch alcohol. 🔹Vesper The Tini - a rum-based beautiful combo with three pickled sirka onions as an addition. The drink is smooth. A must try are there Margherita pizzas and curried cheesy casserole. Just loved the cheesy layer on it. Fixx is a worthy addition to Koramangala. A fun party place on weekends as the best songs play down.