The Fixx is a new addition to Koramangala and it's sure not to miss for fun evening with friends and family. The ambience call for a High beat neon lighting, beautiful and intricate bars and huge space. You will fall for the ambience at once. The recommended drinks are : 🔹Poor Man's Saffron - a tequila-based drink with a twist of saffron. A must try for the ones who like hard touch alcohol. 🔹Vesper The Tini - a rum-based beautiful combo with three pickled sirka onions as an addition. The drink is smooth. A must try are there Margherita pizzas and curried cheesy casserole. Just loved the cheesy layer on it. Fixx is a worthy addition to Koramangala. A fun party place on weekends as the best songs play down.
This Place Is Here To Get Your Weekend Fix-ed With Cool Tracks And Great Food
Bars
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
No dessert option in the menu. Additions in some mains also will be great.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On The Fixx
Bars
Comments (0)