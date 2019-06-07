For Mumbai Style Quick Bites & Street Food, Head To This Place Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Block 5, Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

For Mumbai style quick bites and street food you must visit Mumbai Express in Koramangala. Ambience: It is a small place with limited seating. Interiors are full of colourful. Service: Service was quick and fast, Staff were very courteous and friendly. Food : -Pav Bhaji: It was quite authentic and delicious. -Colaba Style Pizza: It is a unique Colaba style pizza and was very filling and tasty. -French Fries: Schezwan french fries with cream cheese. It was yummy and crispy. -Hakka Noodles & Gobi Manchurian: After a long time, I had some really good Gobi Manchurian.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Mumbai Xpress

Bellandur, Bengaluru
4.0

Opp. Mahaganapathi Temple, 4th Cross, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Block 5, Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Mumbai Xpress

Bellandur, Bengaluru
4.0

Opp. Mahaganapathi Temple, 4th Cross, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru

image-map-default