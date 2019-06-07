For Mumbai style quick bites and street food you must visit Mumbai Express in Koramangala. Ambience: It is a small place with limited seating. Interiors are full of colourful. Service: Service was quick and fast, Staff were very courteous and friendly. Food : -Pav Bhaji: It was quite authentic and delicious. -Colaba Style Pizza: It is a unique Colaba style pizza and was very filling and tasty. -French Fries: Schezwan french fries with cream cheese. It was yummy and crispy. -Hakka Noodles & Gobi Manchurian: After a long time, I had some really good Gobi Manchurian.
For Mumbai Style Quick Bites & Street Food, Head To This Place Right Away
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids.
Also On Mumbai Xpress
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)