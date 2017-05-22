I was excited to learn that not only was the menu serving up California-style food, but everything was made keeping health in mind — think plenty of proteins and veggies packed with plenty of flavour. I started with a Zucchini Pappardelle, served with sweet peppers, asparagus and caramelised bacon. The zucchini was finely ribboned with just the right crunch. The bacon, however, was perfectly crispy, and topped with jaggery instead of sugar for a healthy twist. Buttersweet Pawns, accompanied with asparagus and sage came next, and didn’t quite win my heart.

For my mains I decided on the Soupy Lamb, as well as the Beef Fillet with shallots and mashed pumpkin. The Soupy Lamb was just what I needed on that cold night. The broth was hearty, meaty and was accompanied by millet grains, making for a wholesome dish. The Beef Fillet was also excellent — it was cooked medium rare, and was tender and succulent. While I didn’t think the shallots did much for the dish, the mashed pumpkin added a rich taste.