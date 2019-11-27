Milano Ice Cream is heaven for ice cream lovers. It's situated inside a vintage white bungalow this place is classy with a nice calm vibe. The walls are completely white with just bnw portraits and pictures hanging and it's lit by plenty of natural light. There's also an outdoor seating so that you can enjoy your sundaes in the pleasant Bangalore weather! The menu is really very interesting and vast. The gelatos are so damn creamy and made to perfection with some really unique flavours. The extra dark chocolate is surely going to satisfy all your chocolate cravings, it's dark, it's strong, it's chocolatey and smooth as silk. They also have really unique flavours like Honey, Double Quello (caramel+hazelnut, try it!!), Quella Zabaione (wine chocolate) and meringue; but the star of all was, wait for it, the avocado gelato!!!! The avocado gelato was so good, the first spoon of it took me to a beach on Gili Trawangan islands in Indonesia. The prices are to a higher side but it's all worth it with respect to the quality of the gelatos they're serving. According to me Milano Ice Cream is the best Gelato place in Bangalore.
Found My Happy Place At This Gelato Shop In New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Sweet Decor
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Home Delivery
- OMG Cuteness
- Hidden Gem
- Hipster
- Get Fit
- Rocking
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- Gourmet
- Handmade
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- City Secret
- Order Online
- Home-made
- Organic
- Great Deals
- For Kids
- Luxe
- Pricey
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing as such can be better but need some more fruit flavoured gelatos as well as Coconut Gelato 😁
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Milano Ice Cream
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Comments (0)