Found My Happy Place At This Gelato Shop In New BEL Road

Milano Ice Cream is heaven for ice cream lovers. It's situated inside a vintage white bungalow this place is classy with a nice calm vibe. The walls are completely white with just bnw portraits and pictures hanging and it's lit by plenty of natural light. There's also an outdoor seating so that you can enjoy your sundaes in the pleasant Bangalore weather! The menu is really very interesting and vast. The gelatos are so damn creamy and made to perfection with some really unique flavours. The extra dark chocolate is surely going to satisfy all your chocolate cravings, it's dark, it's strong, it's chocolatey and smooth as silk. They also have really unique flavours like Honey, Double Quello (caramel+hazelnut, try it!!), Quella Zabaione (wine chocolate) and meringue; but the star of all was, wait for it, the avocado gelato!!!! The avocado gelato was so good, the first spoon of it took me to a beach on Gili Trawangan islands in Indonesia. The prices are to a higher side but it's all worth it with respect to the quality of the gelatos they're serving. According to me Milano Ice Cream is the best Gelato place in Bangalore.