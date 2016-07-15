Piping Hot Kachoris and Malai Ghewar at Kota Kachori in Koramangala

We picked their signature Kota Kachori along with the Alu Pyaz Kachori. While both were deliciously flaky, the first one was smaller and it’s stuffing on the spicier side. The Kota Kachoris filled with a mixture of chilli, asafoetida, and flecks of urad dal were packed with flavour. On the other hand, the larger Alu Pyaz Kachori came with the crunch of the sauteed onions and potatoes. While the tamarind and sweet chutney that accompanied the kachoris was a bit too runny for our liking, we had no trouble polishing off the kachoris with gusto.

For our sweet tooth, we chose the Mango Kalakand. They have a liquid version and a barfi version. Stay away from the liquid shrikhand-like version with its strange grainy texture that didn’t go too well with the mango puree. We, however, had no complaints with the Malai Ghewar. The malai bit sat enticingly on the Ghewar and it was creamy, with just the right hint of sweetness. The Ghewar too was light and melted in our mouth without too much effort.