A compact shop selling all sorts of snacks and sweets from the North of India, Kota Kachori has become a favourite with the neighbourhood. Their kachoris, namkeens, and Ghewar remind many of home. While others dig the authentic flavours and their wallet-friendly thalis.
Piping Hot Kachoris and Malai Ghewar at Kota Kachori in Koramangala
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Kota Kachori, Alu Pyaz Kachori, Malai Ghevar
Sip On
Lassi, Buttermilk
Winning For
Their flaky kachoris, the creamy, Malai Ghewar and their endless North Indian treats.
Lowdown On The Ambience
There’s not much that will interest you here in terms of ambience. Kota Kachori has regular mithai shop feels to it. It’s most likely that you’ll keep your eyes glued on the colourful display of sweets and snacks behind the glass cases. Self-service rules here. So, once you are done paying for your order, you can patiently wait for it and enjoy it standing or at the few tables available here.
What’s On The Menu?
As you enter, you will find a grand display of namkeens that you can pack home for when you are feeling peckish. The display includes Dry Kichadi, Sabudana Falahari, mini samosas, and Bakarwadi. They have sweets and chaat too. They also have a range of pocket-friendly, vegetarian thalis {starting from INR 80 only} that you order through Swiggy or by dropping by at the store.
We picked their signature Kota Kachori along with the Alu Pyaz Kachori. While both were deliciously flaky, the first one was smaller and it’s stuffing on the spicier side. The Kota Kachoris filled with a mixture of chilli, asafoetida, and flecks of urad dal were packed with flavour. On the other hand, the larger Alu Pyaz Kachori came with the crunch of the sauteed onions and potatoes. While the tamarind and sweet chutney that accompanied the kachoris was a bit too runny for our liking, we had no trouble polishing off the kachoris with gusto.
For our sweet tooth, we chose the Mango Kalakand. They have a liquid version and a barfi version. Stay away from the liquid shrikhand-like version with its strange grainy texture that didn’t go too well with the mango puree. We, however, had no complaints with the Malai Ghewar. The malai bit sat enticingly on the Ghewar and it was creamy, with just the right hint of sweetness. The Ghewar too was light and melted in our mouth without too much effort.
So We’re Thinking…
While they are open through the day, we recommend that you drop during evening time and pack home, bags filled with snacks.
