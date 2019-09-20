Best Known For The Global Flavours, Lord Of Drinks Is Worth Every Penny!

A perfect place to chill with your squad. Lord of the drinks has opened its doors in Whitefield. So, if you miss Delhi and looking for best of fusion food curated from local and imported ingredients then your wait is over. With the Lord's Kingdom and Westeros Iron Throne, get yourself welcomed to the land of taste. The ambiance and lighting are just perfect. There Classic Prawn Tempura is must try. There is no specific dance floor but music is Lit. If you don't have an issue with smoking then try to get a seat on the first floor. The ceiling lights will get you in the mood along with amazing Bangalore weather.