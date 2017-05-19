OMG! This Bangalore Home Decor Brand Will Turn Your Favourite Book Into A Lamp

The products at Gingerline are quite unique, but if you want your piece to be truly one-of-a-kind, you can get it customised to your liking. Everything is customisable, from the colour scheme to the size. For instance, you can get a Book Lamp made out of your favourite book and celebrate that memory forever. The prices start at INR 1,500 and go up to about INR 10,000 or higher, depending on how much you want it customised, which makes it quite the budget-friendly brand. So you should be able to find something rustic or whimsical within your price range. You can find them on Facebook here and Instagram here, get in touch and place an order. They ship their products to any city in the country, and you can expect some quaint and charming home decor at your doorstep within 7-10 days.