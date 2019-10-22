Gluten Free Healthy Treats At Fab Cafe!

FabCafe, a casual dining restaurant located in Jayanagar. Serves some really delightful, gluten-free healthy food. The ambience is minimal yet elegant, service is fairly quick, the presentation of the food is good. Tried quite a few dishes and must say this place proves the saying 'healthy food cannot be tasty' is just a myth. Following are some of my favourite dishes which I would love to recommend. * Spinach Hara pyaz and water chestnuts Momo, this is a must-try, goodness from spinach and water chestnuts adds a crunch and the dips served with it is just a perfect combination. * Spicy sprout filled gol gappa, are you a fan of gol gappa? Then this is a must-try, Puri filled with spicy sprouts and served with 3 different varieties of pani, a regular spicy, a mango flavoured and a pomegranate flavoured. * Mutton galouti on mint kuttu bread, mutton galouti is my favourite and this place does serve some flavorsovorsome dish. Instead of regular coin parota, they serve a healthy kuttu bread as a base. * Kathal quinoa biryani, an absolute treat for veg people, a flavoursome biryani made from quinoa instead of rice and loaded with chunks of jackfruit or kathal. * Lucknowi cashew mutton korma, a rich in flavour and aroma with succulent mutton pieces. One of my favourites will visit only for this. * Berry ice cream, a gelato with really good flavours of blueberry, a must-try. * Caramelized banana cake, this is a highly recommended dish, a moist banana cake topped with a generous amount of hot caramelized banana and lots of caramel sauce. Just can't stop munching. Had a pleasant dining experience, if you are someone who's in search of health and delicious food then look no further. Bon Appetit!!