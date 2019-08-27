Good Food, Ambience And Doodles All The Way!

On the lookout for a place to work, read or just doodle for a pastime? Then Cup Chronicles Cafe in Indiranagar with its amazing ambience and the even greater good is a must-visit. The place is treated to the eyes, with ample place to work, hang out with friends, play music and so on. Recently the menu has been changed and a lot of new items have been added. One major thing to note is the fact that they have great dips made in-house, this being healthy and tasty too. The pasta is made in-house too. Must try their great pasta and starters. Coffee is freshly brewed. And do note to leave behind few doodles on the cups, which would be displayed here. The staff here are very friendly and courteous.