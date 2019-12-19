If It's Mysore Calling, Then Stay A Day At The Grand Mercure Mysuru

The warmth of the hotel staff can be felt the moment one steps in — the traditional royal Mysuru welcome sets the tone for everything that follows. In this beautiful business hotel, guests can enjoy and experience the strong local connection of Mysuru and Karnataka’s culture and heritage. The vibrant décor gives one a taste of the celebrated Royalty of Mysuru with a contemporary edge.

The tastefully done up interiors is a marriage of traditional art and craft of Mysore with the contemporary. The use of silk saris, mythological artifacts, and flowers complement the black and white, and muted tones of the space. Plus, vintage photos of historical places, Channapatna toys and some grand chandeliers bring the hotel’s vision to life.