If you are passing through Mysore or even visiting for a day or two, Grand Mercure Mysuru could be your pit stop for a comfortable and chic stay, without really doing a major damage to your pockets.
If It's Mysore Calling, Then Stay A Day At The Grand Mercure Mysuru
Shortcut
Room Of Requirement
Set in the historical city’s heartland, north of the majestic Mysore Palace, the hotel boasts 146 spacious and well-appointed contemporary rooms and suites and is located within close proximity to all major tourist attractions as well as the central business district. Every room features a bed with the basic amenities such as coffee and tea making units, LCD TV, work desk, hair dryer and of course free WiFi. Families with infants, you can request an extra crib or an extra bed for old kids. Plus, there’s also complimentary breakfast.
A Warm Welcome
The warmth of the hotel staff can be felt the moment one steps in — the traditional royal Mysuru welcome sets the tone for everything that follows. In this beautiful business hotel, guests can enjoy and experience the strong local connection of Mysuru and Karnataka’s culture and heritage. The vibrant décor gives one a taste of the celebrated Royalty of Mysuru with a contemporary edge.
The tastefully done up interiors is a marriage of traditional art and craft of Mysore with the contemporary. The use of silk saris, mythological artifacts, and flowers complement the black and white, and muted tones of the space. Plus, vintage photos of historical places, Channapatna toys and some grand chandeliers bring the hotel’s vision to life.
Eat, Rinse, Repeat
Inspired by Mysuru’s rich culinary legacy, guests can feast on an extensive selection of cuisines at the hotel. La Uppu, serving an eclectic mix of global cuisine and local delicacies, is an all-day dining, multi-cuisine restaurant with an option of indoor and al-fresco seating; By The Blue, the rooftop specialty restaurant which overlooks the pool, serves north Indian cuisine. Silk Bar, by its name narrates the story of the famous silk in Mysuru and serves a mix of single malts, cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines. Deli Shop, a delicatessen at the lobby, stocks up on freshly baked goodies, which you can pair with a selection of Indian coffees.
Where: 2203 60 New Sayyaji Rao Road-Nelson Mandela Circle, Mysuru
Price: INR 6,000 upwards
Contact: +91 821 4021212
Follow them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
The piece first appeared on the blog Lingering Aftertaste. Read the full post here.
Comments (0)