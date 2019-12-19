In the 1920s, Maharaja Wadiyar IV built Chittaranjan Palace for his three daughters. The sizeable palace has since been converted into a hotel that has retained the charm of its royal past. Once occupied by princesses of the Mysore kingdom, The Green Hotel has been painstakingly restored to give travellers a taste of the royal life.

Surrounded by vibrant gardens that have been carefully nurtured to include quite a variety in plant life, Green Hotel is a whitewashed hotel with its window hoods and shutters painted green. Stroll about in the garden with bright-coloured blossoms, that's an instant mood-booster. It's not just the greenness in its gardens and the building that gives the hotel its name. The Green Hotel prides itself on being an eco-friendly property, using solar energy and recycled water for its operations, and all profits generated are donated to charity.

There are thirty-one rooms in all at The Green Hotel, and we love that each of them – big or small – have their own style. Since the rooms come without air conditioning, we suggest that you book yourself a nook in the garden block where you’ll have a cool terrace garden to loll about in. Inside, you’ll find the rooms decked up with vintage beds, furniture and wooden rafters. The thing we love is that while this is a hotel, the rooms still give out a homely feel, from back in the day.

When you need a breather from sightseeing, we think you should spend quality time lounging around the hotel. The common areas in the hotel are simply beautiful-- featuring stained glass windows, old world rocking chairs (pretty much all the decor really) , and there’s even a library where you can catch up on your reading.