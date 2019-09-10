Sumptuous Street Food At One Stop, Drop By Now!

Street Storyss is a place for all your loved street food around the world It is indeed a very pleasant restaurant with their awesome version of "BRINJAL KICHDI" like seriously its the last thing I expected I will end up liking in my life to my surprise we ordered another plate of it -Thai corn cake: Soft as sponge tasty as a fluffy cake -Som tam: Raw papaya salad this you will definitely love till the last bite -If you are from North India, you will surely love the way KAKRA AND FAFRA is served -How about some Pita bread with 4 different kinds of sauce. Isn't it awesome? Desserts: Coffee malai and gulkand kheer. It was pretty good. Overall, a great insta- worthy place.