A gym membership is far from cheap but you don’t have to spend too much for the right to sweat it out on a treadmill. If you’re on a tight budget, we’ve listed out our pick of gyms in the city for just under INR 2,000.
Sign Up With These Gyms And Work Out For Under INR 2,000 A Month
Steve's Gym
Popular for being the place where most bodybuilders and trainers workout, Steve’s Gym is one of the oldest names in the fitness circuit and a month’s membership costs just under INR 2,000.
Trihedron
Trihedron has yoga, dance and aerobics on offer, hence the name. One membership and you can pick from any of these or you can workout with their traditional gym equipment.
Core Fitness
Show your body some love with Core Fitness’ endurance and muscle definition workouts. They also have bootcamp workouts that you can pay INR 300 for per session. So much win.
Quadz Fitness
Aerobics, dance, yoga, zumba? Quadz has it all. The usual gym membership comes at INR 2,000 but the other fitness studio activities are on great deals as well. With so much packed into one membership, you really don’t have an excuse now!
Pluto Fitness
Pluto Fitness is great for functional training, zumba and yoga. You can also get a personal trainer on a session basis. Oh, and did we mention it’s open on Sundays too. Plus, steam and sauna to relax those sore muscles.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 2850
Navi Fitness Gym
You can workout at Navi Fitness for just INR 1,000 per month. In fact, their current offer gets you a six-month membership for just INR 2,000. Add to that endurance workouts and super cardio exercises, this is an all-round gym. They also have on-duty nutritional support so you’ll know what you should be eating, as well.
Nani's School Of Fitness
Get your personal trainer home or attend dance sessions every weekend with Nani’s School Of Fitness’. A monthly membership, though, comes at just INR 1,400. Promising an approximate of 600 calories to be burned per session, it’s a pretty good deal, eh?
Dance 360
Ditch the gym and head to a dance class if you’re not up for hardcore workouts. Dance 360 offers Bollywood, Salsa, Belly Dance, Ballet and something called Dance Fitness in Beast Mode. That’s what we want to try.
Dancekala
Pick up a new skill like hip-hop or kathak at Dancekala’s classes for women and kids. They also have Bboying and Freestyle on offer. See, you don’t always need a gym to help you get fit. Bring on the dance moves, y’all!
Art Storm
This is our favourite so far. Art storm offers everything from Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam and Mohiniyattam to Karate, Kickboxing and Aerobics. They also have drawing and craft classes which, though not really fitness, could be great for mindfulness.
