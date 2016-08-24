Whitefield's Loss Is Koramangala's Gain: Vietnamese Restaurant Hanoi Is Now Open

With a spiffier decor and a new menu, Hanoi has opened in Koramangala’s fourth Block. The decor now includes lots of greenery, wooden flooring, minimalist aesthetic and lots of grey and black accents. Apart from classics on the menu such as the Pho and the Bun Cha, and their phenomenal filter coffee, expect newer additions on the menu too.

Where: 7, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 4th Block

Price: INR 1,500 for two

Contact: 080 41405577 for reservations

Timings: Monday to Friday, 11.30am-11.30pm and Saturday To Sunday, 11am-11pm

Find them on Facebook here.