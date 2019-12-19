Beautiful Homestay In Chikmagalur Surrounded With Nature

Want to relax. Just have a stay in this homestay in Chikmagalur. The place is so well maintained and the homestay caretakers take care so well of every visitors there. They always serve with the smile and never tell no for whatever we ask them and they are so punctual. The owners are also so coordinative and they always look for our safety. The best part here is the sunrise and watching different species of birds with a tasty coffee/tea (whichever you prefer). They have many activities basketball, volleyball, cycling, badminton, bonfire etc., and the place for bonfire was so nice. They have 2 areas, a house and behind it has 2 cottages which are so spacious and a very big and very well maintained estate. Coming to food it was the best Malnad style food, they have BBQ too. It was the best place to party with friends and the most important thing is they guided, arranged and treated us so well. You can also visit Deveramane Betta for trekking which is near to the homestay. Most recommended homestay in Chikmagalur. Worth the pay!