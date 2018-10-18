Head To Cafe Here & Now In HSR For A Hearty Breakfast

Cafe Here & Now is one of the iconic places in Bangalore that serve delicious breakfast. Opened only till 6 pm on all days, this place often sees a lot of waiting especially during weekends. To curb away your waiting time, they have multiple indoor games like foosball, carrom, and lots more. The vibe of the place is picturesque, and they have both indoor and outdoor seating available. The place mainly focuses on English style of breakfast with breakfast platters, waffles, and pancakes as options. Otherwise, they serve some delicious meaty sandwiches and burgers as well. The must-try is their 'Nice to Meat You' with chicken sausages, ham, bacon (as per choice), two eggs, mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies with brown bread on the side, enough for one empty stomach. Start your morning with some hearty meaty dishes from this cafe. They have some great vegetarian options as well.