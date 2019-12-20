Four Poster Beds And A Glass House To Dine In, This Ooty Mansion Is Romance 101

Surrounded by greens, King's Cliff in Ooty charming, delightful heritage getaway spot for anyone looking to escape the noise of the city and enjoy that quiet, serene backdrop that’s quintessentially Ooty. Panoramic views, old-world charms, and a quaintly private setting, the homestay has it all. Luxurious in looks and feel, this hotel is reminiscent of the times when the lords and ladies used to come down to this hilly area for summer. There’s a garden out in the front for you to sit and relax, a pathway to stroll around the property, and a view that’s simply worth waking up to.

Earl’s Secret, the restaurant at King’s Cliff, is a perfect spot to enjoy fine dining in an ambience that borders on historic luxury. The kitchen serves Continental, Mughlai, and Chinese. Dining can be done either at the dining room or out in the glasshouse on the lawn. The mansion has nine rooms for you to check in to and these rooms are complete with all your modern amenities. But what sets these rooms apart are the stately design, the working fireplaces, and that distinct charm each room has.

Checking in with bae? Check into the Othello, Macbeth, Hamlet and Iago rooms that are equipped with double beds. If you’re feeling particularly rich and fancy, there are the gorgeous, complete with four-poster beds and bathtubs rooms Windsor, Midsummer, and Tempest. These rooms can be combined to form suites, making it perfect for fam-jams and squads.

