10 Places In Karnataka For The History And Architecture Lover

The earliest known capital of the Chalukyas, Aihole came into prominence in the 5th century CE. Over the centuries, Aihole came to be the home of around 125 temples, many of which still stand today. The Durga Temple complex is one of the most famous sites in the town. The Dravidian-style temple was part of a fortification (hence the name Durga which translates to fortress or protector). You also need to drop by the Lad Khan Temple which is one of the oldest temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The stone grids here are decorated with floral designs and patterns that make it a beautiful sight.

Distance from Bangalore: 446 kms (approx.)

Driving Time: 7 hours 45 minutes