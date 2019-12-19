Get Your Adventure Game On At The Discovery Village Resort

What’s great about the Discovery Village is that they offer day packages. Since it’s close enough to zip back to work on Monday morning, we decided to check-in, and we’d do it all over again! Bring on the zorbing, rappelling and cave exploring first, please. Zorbing on land is fun, but for sheer entertainment and ammunition to mock your friends, we’d suggest the water version. Or simply loll in the very inviting swimming pool at the resort, with a drink in hand. Rappelling kicks off at nearby hills and rock formations and is quite easy, so makes for a great outing. Follow through with some cave exploring as we did, if you’re up for underground wriggling and crawling.

Survival camping (where you’re given a simple survival kit and need to fend for yourself) and obstacle courses are also part of the activity list. Aside from the activities, our favourite aspect of the Discovery Village is that they don’t have televisions. There’s also not much cell reception, so you’re quite cut off from the rat race and we were thrilled. Nothing like lounging about in eco-friendly accommodation – be it the resort's massive tents or bamboo and terracotta-tiled cottages.