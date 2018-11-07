Haven’t found the right fit for your home yet? Then head on to Wood And Wicker, where you can ask them to design and personalise furniture pieces to your accordance (besides, choosing from their existing collection). They will even visit your home to analyse and determine the perfect fit of furnishings for your abode. From beds and wardrobes to kitchen and outdoor furniture, made from wood sourced from all over the country and premium melamine coating and polishes, they have quite a lot to offer. We love their TV Cabinet with bookshelves on either side, which was part of one of their many projects. Mostly working with teak wood and veneer, they create wood works with intricate detailing.