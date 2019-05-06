Home-Baked Goodness From Cake Ideology

Cake Ideology offers fresh, home-baked cakes and brownies across Bengaluru. Perfect taste, leak-proof packaging and on-time delivery adds to the hassle-free experience. Red velvet cupcakes are made up with a moist sponge and white chocolate instead of the regular buttercream. Organic brown sugar is used as an alternative to regular sugar. Cupcakes are priced at INR 60/- onwards. Vanilla cakes start at INR 1200 per kg onwards. Brownie (8 slabs of standard size) cost INR 450 and a 10-inch Loaf cake starts from INR 380. Customised cakes, Vegan, gluten-free and keto variants are also available on request! Contact Apoorva +91 8031068896 or Nagarjun +91 9535577330 to more information :)