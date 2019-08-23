Just 7 Hours From Bangalore, Honnemaradu Is For Happy Campers And For Canoe Rides

Home to the gloriously blue backwaters of the River Sharavathi, Honnemardu is for when you want an out-and-out camping experience. Pair this with coracle rides, canoeing, and kayaking and you’ve got a weekend of adventure. On the way to Jog Falls, Honnemardu is a hamlet that overlooks the Linganamakki Reservoir, that’s formed by the backwaters of the Sharavathi. Still not known to many, the waters here are pristine and come surrounded by forests. The locals here guard this gorgeous verdant setting ferociously. So, this is not a place for revellers. Come here if you are serious about camping or adventure sports. In fact, till date only The Adventurers have been allowed permission to conduct watersports and camping here.

The Adventurers run a basic camp at Honnemardu. And when we say basic, we sure do mean it. You’ll get foam mats, vegetarian meals, and a clean room – that’s about it. Smoking and drinking are prohibited. They offer two-day packages that you can sign up for. You’ll start off with a leisurely swim across the waters and then head off to an island to spend the rest of the day. At the camping site, you are required to bring your own sleeping bags and cosy up by a bonfire under the starry sky. If you aren’t up for a camping experience, then, you will have to book a room at Sagara (an hour away) since there are no accommodation options in Honnemardu itself. The next morning, you can hop onto coracles and return to the mainland. You can spend the rest of the day kayaking and canoeing.