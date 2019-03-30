Your Guide To Budget Shopping And Eating In New Thippasandra

Apart from selling furniture, Misra Furniture also rents out pieces from their store. Comfy sofas, chairs, dining table sets, and even colourful bean bags are among the products on offer here. Got a design in mind? These folks are all up to customise furniture according to your preferences (they have a factory in the city). Whether it’s a vintage style or a latest trend that you want to replicate in your room, they’ll sort you out. If you want more options, there are similar shops further down the lane, along with some selling mattresses, sideboards, rugs and the like.