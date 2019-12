Jayanagar lets you do old-timey Bangalore as only Jayanagar can. The planned locality is known – rightly so – for its iconic food, its markets, and its plethora of parks. Navigate by the mains and crosses, and you’ll never be lost.

Here’s our guide to one of our favourite neighbourhoods in the city.

You come to Jayanagar for the cult eateries which’ve built their reputation on single dishes.