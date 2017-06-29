Offering an array of tools and equipment, IKP EDEN’s makerspace in Koramangala has a dedicated workshop area for hobbyists, DIY-ers and makers in the city.
This Koramangala Makerspace Will Help You Learn How To Make Your Own Furniture
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
Makers Ahoy!
Tucked away from the buzz of Koramangala {a short walk from Forum Mall}, the three-storey building of IKP EDEN might not seem very striking. But, step in and you’re going to be surprised, especially if you’re the kind who loves tinkering around. Because that’s exactly what you can do at their in-house makerspace. Being a startup incubator, IKP EDEN {EDEN is for Engineering, Design, and Entrepreneurship Network} also has office spaces and a co-working area for hardware-based startups {who have access to the workshop area}.
Get Working
Open to anyone who signs up for their monthly membership, the workshop area {on the ground floor} is where you can try woodworking or metalworking, with due supervision from the team. Whether it is the illusory infinity mirror, wooden lamps or even sturdy tables, most of what you see around is the handiwork of the group here. Equipped with everything from drilling machines and hand tools to welding tools and 3D printers, they also have separate sections for electronics, fluidics, and plastics and composites. Not too confident about going about it yourself? No worries. They have regular basic workshops for everything from carpentry and welding to one-day sessions on using a 3D printer.
#LBBTip
Sign up for their two-day basic carpentry workshops, which also gives you one month’s access to the workspace!
