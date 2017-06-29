Open to anyone who signs up for their monthly membership, the workshop area {on the ground floor} is where you can try woodworking or metalworking, with due supervision from the team. Whether it is the illusory infinity mirror, wooden lamps or even sturdy tables, most of what you see around is the handiwork of the group here. Equipped with everything from drilling machines and hand tools to welding tools and 3D printers, they also have separate sections for electronics, fluidics, and plastics and composites. Not too confident about going about it yourself? No worries. They have regular basic workshops for everything from carpentry and welding to one-day sessions on using a 3D printer.