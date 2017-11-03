The Indian Bow Tie Company’s journey begins with Ankit Saboo feeling that bow ties weren’t getting their due. A resident of Jodhpur, Saboo’s fascination for the accessory led him to collect them from his travels around the world and he even began to design them himself. In time, this passion of his turned into a career and the Indian Bow Tie Company came into being.

All bow ties from this speciality online store are handmade. And to ensure that you get plenty of quirk, the company plays around with fabrics and patterns. So, you can adorn your collar with bright yellow bow ties with polka dots on them, or a cotton one featuring deep, brown Kalamkari prints, or ones with bold floral prints. We also love the ones crafted from wood especially those that are shaped like a moustache (you’ll turn a few heads, we’re sure).

