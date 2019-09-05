Indulge Yourself In Authentic Korean And Japanese Delicacies At Taiki

Taiki will just amaze you with their fabulous Japanese and Korean cuisine. Being an ardent Asian food lover this place was in my wishlist for quite a long time. Located in the prime place of Indiranagar 100ft road, Taiki is placed with their minimalized yet classy ambience with the decorations of greens, blue and wooden chairs which makes it look awesome, quite a picture friendly place I must say. Now coming to the food what I liked the most and want to recommend: -Matcha Latte: Originated from Japan, matcha powder is made from ground green tea leaves which has a slightly bitter, earthy taste and has approximately 10x more nutrients than regular green tea. In Matcha latte, the slightly bitter matcha is mixed with milk to create a perfect creamy flavour balance. Indeed a cosy, healthy drink packed with antioxidants and delicious flavour. -Chicken Coriander and Sesame oil Gyoza: Gyoza is nothing but Japanese dumplings and filling of soft minced chicken with the flavour of coriander took this dish to a whole new level, use of sesame oil makes it healthy as well. -Crispy Lotus Stem: Crispy fried lotus stem with honey chilli tastes amazing, a very good option for vegetarians. -Seafood Ramen Bowl: light on the stomach yet full of flavours and loaded with seafood like prawns, squid etc. Amongst the sushi, I loved Spicy Tuna Futomaki, Salmon Futomaki and Uramaki tempura roll the most. For desserts, we ordered Capuccino Bingsu, Mango Bingsu and Date and Chocolate Cigar Roll. Bingsu is a popular Korean dessert with shaved ice and toppings, tried it for the very first time and loved it. Although I liked the cappuccino one over the mango one (completely depends on your taste buds tho). The staffs were courteous and helpful, service is fast. So if you want a bit of Asian taste on your plate and palate you should definitely visit Taiki. Happy eating folks!