Everything is perfect at Dyu Art Cafe. The ambience is of an art gallery- with books & paintings. I spent most of my evening with books & hot Brazilian soup 🍜. I have been visiting this place for the past 2 years & love being around there anytime im free. This place is filled with art, coffee & food. Must try at this place are their homemade Baked cheesecake, iced green tea, Brazilian soup, pizza Italiano & banoffee pie. Serves freshly prepared dishes with organic veggies & many more.
Yummy Expresso Shots With Vanilla Ice Cream At This little Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family
