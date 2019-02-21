Yummy Expresso Shots With Vanilla Ice Cream At This little Cafe

Everything is perfect at Dyu Art Cafe. The ambience is of an art gallery- with books & paintings. I spent most of my evening with books & hot Brazilian soup 🍜. I have been visiting this place for the past 2 years & love being around there anytime im free. This place is filled with art, coffee & food. Must try at this place are their homemade Baked cheesecake, iced green tea, Brazilian soup, pizza Italiano & banoffee pie. Serves freshly prepared dishes with organic veggies & many more.