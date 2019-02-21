Yummy Expresso Shots With Vanilla Ice Cream At This little Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Everything is perfect at Dyu Art Cafe. The ambience is of an art gallery- with books & paintings. I spent most of my evening with books & hot Brazilian soup 🍜. I have been visiting this place for the past 2 years & love being around there anytime im free. This place is filled with art, coffee & food. Must try at this place are their homemade Baked cheesecake, iced green tea, Brazilian soup, pizza Italiano & banoffee pie. Serves freshly prepared dishes with organic veggies & many more.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default