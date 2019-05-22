The Perfect Seasonal Beer Only At This Brewery In Bangalore

Here's a new Brew from the oldest Brewery of Bengaluru. IPA fans, this could be a feast for you!! When you have a sip of Jack The IPA, a tinge of Jackfruit lingers on the tongue. Since this is an IPA, we cannot expect much of fruitiness. Once we gulp it down, there passes the bitter yet smooth Brew which is one of the best in town. The perfect seasonal beer is what I call this. Jackfruit IPA is strictly for Strong and bitter Beer lovers.