Ramen Bowls To Sushi; Taiki Has Covered It All

Taiki, Located in the busy and happening hub Indiranagar what makes this small little place stand out is their amazing food. They offer a wide range of choices from ramen bowls to bao buns to sushi. They have covered it all. The ambience of the place gives you the feel of a corner show set in Japan or Korea. Their sambal shrimp bao and jjigae veg soup sets the mood and you are already awestruck by how delicious the food is! For someone like me who is a newbie sushi lover, I loved their veg and non veg sushi (California golden roll to be precise). The Chanko Nabe and Laska along with chicken fried rice was again a filling meal. If you want to try some out of the box desserts then Bingsu is my pick! Overall, I enjoyed this place a lot and I think everyone should give it a shot.