Surround Yourself With Nature At This Luxury Safari Lodge In Kabini

Bordering the lush Nagarhole Wildlife Sanctuary is Kaav, a posh safari lodge that is as breathtaking as the thick forests that surround it. By no means is Kaav sprawling, but that’s on purpose. The folks behind the getaway want you to have an intimate experience without unsettling the surrounding flora and fauna. However, do note, Kaav does not allow kids below 10 years.

Choose from their four rooms that come fitted with private decks. Or pick one of two tents that have their own balconies. The rooms are all about contemporary design but they feature elements that remind you of the forest that’s just beyond. You can spend hours just lounging about and peeking at the sights of the forest from the comfort of your room. There's also a pool, and when the tummy rumbles, you can stop at the al fresco and pick from a menu that features everything from Indian to Italian and Persian (the meals are part of the package, by the way). Plus, the resort relies on renewable energy and is committed to recharging the groundwater that’s used. Even the kitchen waste is converted into biogas for cooking.

Venture out for land and water safaris in the morning and the evening. Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere, Nagarhole is a diverse forest reserve in terms of fauna. From Asiatic elephants, leopards and tigers to herbivores like spotted deer, gaurs and barking deer, you'll spot plenty of wild animals around.