Old School Charm, Local Art, And Great Food At This Fort Kochi Cafe

Planning a vacay to Kochi? You need to check out the Kashi Art Cafe located in Fort Kochi while you are there (if you are visiting Kochi for the first time). If you are revisiting Kochi, it is rather obvious that you will head back to Kashi Art Cafe while you are in and around Fort Kochi. With an old school charm as it is set up in a traditional Kerala style bungalow, this is the most hipster cafe in Kochi. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, head here anytime and the zen vibe of the cafe along with great food will put a smile on your face.

With vertical gardens, wooden chairs and tables, and art installations, the cafe is a great spot to meet like-minded people, enjoy a cup of coffee or breakfast with bae or even yourself. If you are looking for brunch options, they have salads, sandwiches and strong coffee (both hot and cold). For breakfast, try their cheese and mushroom omelette, pancakes, poached eggs on avocado toast and Kerala style appam and stew. Their biker burger and tuna sandwich work as a good lunch option for non-vegetarians.

Vegetarians try the spinach and aubergine lasagne while you are there. The Kashi roast chicken with couscous is also a good option for something filling along with meat lover's omelette which is loaded with, well, meat. Fresh juices like pineapple, watermelon are refreshing and absolute winners. They also have an art gallery that showcases artworks and installations of local artists.