The usual favourites are the Cheese Omelette, French fries and the pastas. When this ‘Cookie Crumbles’ {a rich blend of crumbled cookies, vanilla ice-cream and honey}, it only coats your tongue with luscious goodness and heart with pleasure. Waffle with ice cream is another dessert delight. The chocolate smoothie and alfredo veg pasta is a delectable combination. One can’t go wrong with a place that not only has a cozy ambience but also stocks up books to read {for adults}. The stairs from the store leading to the cafe above has some interesting ant-trivia imprinted. Kids can make a game out of it while you lounge above. Sounds exciting?

