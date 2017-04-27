As parents there’s always a little anxiety about taking our young ones out for meals. We’re appreciative of restaurants that understand that kids will be kids and put a few things in place to make their younger patrons feel at home. Here are a few places in Bangalore that have not just passed muster on our anonymous visits – they make dining out with the brood enjoyable and are sure to be visited time and time again.
Parents, Take Your Brood To These Amazing Kid-Friendly Restaurants
Teppan
With a high chair on offer for toddlers, this one is perfect to introduce kids to Sushi and Japanese food. Kids’ treats include tempura, stir fries, noodles and rice cooked right in front of your eyes. The children will love the experience of watching food being cooked on a sizzling grill in front of them. The chefs keep the kids engaged with a variety of tricks to make it a fun and unusual dining experience; a welcome break from the regular pizza and pasta restaurants. It’s a thrilling experience for the kids, absolutely safe – the cooking table/sizzling grill is well designed, not to worry.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Biere Club
Large open play spaces, a dedicated kids’ menu and high chairs? Perfect! The assorted fries, harissa mayo and pizza-style samosa are our recommendations for the veggie lovers. The tomatoes Mozzarella sweet basil pizza is mildly spiced and perfect for kids. The Ham & Pineapple pizza is good too. The penne pasta with smoked chicken is worth a mention with the perfectly balanced flavours in the pasta. It’s like a European town with a cobbled street and neat outlets lining it; food and shopping infused in an exciting blend. There’s an exclusive kids apparel store, “Bambiola” and an in-house bakery and confectionery store. They also offer some great packages for kids’ birthday parties.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
California Pizza Kitchen
The portions of food for kids are appropriately sized, especially the pizza. The chocolate smoothie was delicious and is highly recommended. The kids menu is printed on a little booklet that each kid gets along with colour pencils to keep them entertained. The activity book has some fun colouring pages, clues to be solved by the kid detectives, and various puzzles. The open kitchen with a wood burning pizza oven is always bustling and fun for the kids who can watch the action. The staff is excellent, their service prompt and the manager makes it a point to greet everyone at each table.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Hard Rock Cafe
These guys have an exclusive kids menu with a good choice of finger food, burgers, pasta and juices. Plus, activity sheets to keep them busy and entertained till the food arrives. They even have great music to get the kids grooving. But it’s good only for lunch as the evenings are more boisterous.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Nando's
They are known for their delectable sauces. The best part is that they tone down the spice to suit a kid’s palate. The chicken burger served with French fries was just melt-in-the-mouth! Garlic bread went well with our order and the kids were mighty pleased. The kids’ menu comes with an interesting 4-step order that makes it easy-peasy for even a kid to decide and order. They even have a table set up for all the sauces, so kids can have a look and choose. While you wait for your order {which needs to be placed at the counter} the kids are kept busy with a colouring sheet and a set of crayons.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Black Pearl
Skulls, skeletons, pirates,and ships, what’s not to love about this themed restaurant! The servers are dressed as pirates and kids were thoroughly amused. They have live music playing on weekends and they even play your favourite song on request. It’s a buffet although you can have the starters served to your table. Some lovely stuff there; we loved the Jamaican potatoes and cinnamon pineapple in particular. The chicken tikka and skewers are some worthy non-veg starters. The bread platter was great, warm and soft to bite into. The pirate chocolate was super-yum and the rum ball, decadent. They have some rare items on the menu like the octopus, emu, and rabbit.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Ants Cafe & Store
The usual favourites are the Cheese Omelette, French fries and the pastas. When this ‘Cookie Crumbles’ {a rich blend of crumbled cookies, vanilla ice-cream and honey}, it only coats your tongue with luscious goodness and heart with pleasure. Waffle with ice cream is another dessert delight. The chocolate smoothie and alfredo veg pasta is a delectable combination. One can’t go wrong with a place that not only has a cozy ambience but also stocks up books to read {for adults}. The stairs from the store leading to the cafe above has some interesting ant-trivia imprinted. Kids can make a game out of it while you lounge above. Sounds exciting?
This story first appeared on Buzzing Bubs. Read the whole story here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
