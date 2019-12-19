Chicken On Sugarcane Sticks and Lamb In Your Dal At Kopper Kadai

We sipped on the Kiwi Ambi Panna, a refreshing and tangy drink, served in masala rimmed glass, before starting off with the flavourful Nawabi Galouti Kebab {lamb tikki}. But what really caught our attention was the Ganna Chicken, minced chicken kebabs moulded around a sugarcane stick {much like the Vietnamese Chao Tom}. The sweetness of the cane was an interesting foil to the hint of spices in the meat. But, whether you’re a meat lover or not, do try the Challi Kolmi Kebabs – corn and potato kebabs with a crispy outer layer, piled onto a stick made of fried biscuit. Lovers of cocktails and more, they only serve mocktails to really keep it a family favourite.