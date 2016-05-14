Modern Indian Cuisine Restaurant Kopper Kadai Now In Koramangala

TV show host {in the Middle East}, cookbook author and corporate chef {trained under chef Sanjeev Kapoor no less}, Akshay Nayyar has just launched his new restaurant Kopper Kadai in Koramangala. The restaurant promises heritage Indian cuisine but with a quirky, modern twist. Specialising in cuisine from the North West Frontier Provinces, the menu here offers everything from Lucknowi Dahi Ki Shammi {hung curd patties flavoured with ginger and chillies} to Mutton Hatodi Parchey {Lal Maas transformed into kebabs} and Gaathiya Macchi Tikka {mustard-lime marinated fish tikka served with Gathiya chips} and Kacche Aam Ki Karari Bhindi {crispy ladyfinger tossed with raw mango, ginger and pearl onions, and more. Trusty Indian favourites, but with a twist or two. You get the drift.

Where: Ground Floor, Cygnus Chambers, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Koramangala

Price: INR 1,500 for two

Contact: 080 49652518

Timings: Sunday to Monday, 11am – 11pm and Friday to Saturday, 11am – 1am

Find them on Facebook here.

Check ut their website here.