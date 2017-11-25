This Professional Makeup Store In Indiranagar Is A Cosmetics Lover's Dreamland

We’ve said it already and we’ll say it again — Kryolan is the makeup industry’s best-kept secret. Their Dermacolor is an award-winning colour correcting concealer, so we tried it and now we know why. The coverage is incredible and all you need is a teeny-tiny bit of it. They also have super pigmented eyeshadows, matte and regular lipsticks, creamy foundation and things like translucent powders, setting powders and fixing sprays which are really hard to come by in other brands. But what Kryolan is really known for is their Special Effects Makeup. They’ve got liquid latex, different kinds of fake blood depending on where it needs to go {head, body, lips} and also these cool kits for different looks like The Flaming Skull Kit, The Sugar Skull Kit and The Pop Art Gal Kit. Start planning your next Halloween look now!