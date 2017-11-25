Kryolan Professional Makeup is the answer to all your cosmetic prayers. Plus, they do special effects makeup as well!
This Professional Makeup Store In Indiranagar Is A Cosmetics Lover's Dreamland
Make Up For It
Kryolan Professional Makeup has been in the film, theatre and television industry for almost 70 years but this store is their first in Bangalore and we couldn’t be more excited. The store interiors are all white with three trial stations and extremely flattering lighting. It might seem a bit intimidating but don’t worry, it’s a place for everyone. Plus, the staff is super friendly and will explain all the nuances of the products if you need them to.
To That Effect
We’ve said it already and we’ll say it again — Kryolan is the makeup industry’s best-kept secret. Their Dermacolor is an award-winning colour correcting concealer, so we tried it and now we know why. The coverage is incredible and all you need is a teeny-tiny bit of it. They also have super pigmented eyeshadows, matte and regular lipsticks, creamy foundation and things like translucent powders, setting powders and fixing sprays which are really hard to come by in other brands. But what Kryolan is really known for is their Special Effects Makeup. They’ve got liquid latex, different kinds of fake blood depending on where it needs to go {head, body, lips} and also these cool kits for different looks like The Flaming Skull Kit, The Sugar Skull Kit and The Pop Art Gal Kit. Start planning your next Halloween look now!
They’re soon going to have classes for Special Effects Makeup so watch this space for updates on that!
