Set on the slopes of the looming Bababudan Giri mountains, Kuteera is rustic yet luxurious. And nothing can compare to having waterfalls in your backyard.
Chase Waterfalls And Sunsets At The Secret Kuteera Homestay In Chickmagalur
Into The Woods
Forget being out of the city, this getaway is secluded even from the town of Chikmagalur. That automatically wins brownie points. And then I hear it’s made entire of wood, and is actually on the mountain slopes — of course, I was checking it out and booking rooms. If you look at the website, the place is more than what the pictures show! Swanky wooden cottages — Chitra Koota and Panchavati, are ideal for small groups or families. If you’re looking to make up for a Valentine’s date, then both the cottage are ideal for two couples. But like me, if you’ve rounded the troops though, it can easily fit eight, thanks to two large diwans in the living area.
Hit The Slopes
As charming as the cottages are though, the deck outside, with picnic furniture, over looks the valley and it’s a sight to see. Especially at sunset with the coffee plantations radiating all kinds of green. Naturally, a trek up and down the mountains are in order. Make sure you carry water, as it can get warm, but it’s worth it. And when you come back, filter coffee and snacks await. The management is highly hospitable but very non-obtrusive. They’ll silently have organised a bonfire if it’s cool enough. We opted out of it, in favour of a board game battle. Then, a few drinks down, karaoke took over.
Morning After
Early mornings here are a real treat. And if you’re adventurous, even better. Trek down to the Gaali Kere, a serene lake, that’ll ensure you have a new profile photo. Follow it up with a quick breakfast, and head off to the Kuteera waterfalls, a precursor to the larger and more magnificent Dabdabbe Falls {also called The Jhari Falls}. A three-tiered falls, are a confluence of two streams, and you know the best part? It’s on the Kuteera property, so it’s exclusive to guests! My crew loved trekking along and through the waters to get to the top of the falls, but it’s also accessible by a 4×4 vehicle so not to worry. Stay an extra day to just do nothing, if you have time. Maybe just wander the plantations and have round two of karaoke?
LBBTip
The place serves only vegetarian food, but it’s so good, you won’t miss meat. If you’re hardcore, hit the Chikmagalur town for your dose of protein.
