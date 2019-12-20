Chase Waterfalls And Sunsets At The Secret Kuteera Homestay In Chickmagalur

Early mornings here are a real treat. And if you’re adventurous, even better. Trek down to the Gaali Kere, a serene lake, that’ll ensure you have a new profile photo. Follow it up with a quick breakfast, and head off to the Kuteera waterfalls, a precursor to the larger and more magnificent Dabdabbe Falls {also called The Jhari Falls}. A three-tiered falls, are a confluence of two streams, and you know the best part? It’s on the Kuteera property, so it’s exclusive to guests! My crew loved trekking along and through the waters to get to the top of the falls, but it’s also accessible by a 4×4 vehicle so not to worry. Stay an extra day to just do nothing, if you have time. Maybe just wander the plantations and have round two of karaoke?