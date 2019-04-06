Beach Calling: From Shacks To Homestays Here's Where To Stay In Gokarna

Smack on the beach, rustic, with pool tables and plenty of fresh air, Kudle Ocean Front is just how we like it. The multiple cottages are lined up just off the coast, and with coconut trees looming overhead, we’re just happy with to sit on the little patio of our rooms with beer in hand. There’s also an Ayurvedic spa in-house if you really want to unwind in style. Plus, hammocks dotting the open space — what more do you need, eh?

Price: INR 2,000 upwards for non-AC and INR 2,500 for AC rooms.