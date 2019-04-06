Beaches, stunning sunsets and gorgeous azure waters. What’s not to love about Gokarna? Granted that Goa is usually the overshadowing older brother, but we love that this seaside spot is still not as populated and polluted. That’s possibly why, apart from that yearly pilgrimage to Goa, we pick this little town for our fill of sun, sand and sea. Accommodation too is a bit scarce, but if you’re happy with a comfy bed and fluffy pillow, we’ve got just the places — from homestays to luxe resorts.
Beach Calling: From Shacks To Homestays Here's Where To Stay In Gokarna
Kudle Beach View Resort & Spa
This charming resort and spa is a great option for a slice of luxury but with the beachside rustic atmosphere retained. We love that the cottages and rooms (beach or garden view) are quite far apart so you’re assured privacy. Plus, a great opportunity to soak in the seaside air. Diving, jet skiing and even the entertaining banana boat rides are on offer at this one. Lounging about in the swimming pool when the waters are choppy is another of our favourites here.
Price: INR 3,500 upwards
Om Beach Resort
We’ve already shared our love for this cutesy place here and we’re still fans! From just lurking around in the gardens with a book or beer to traipsing down to the beach side for some water fun, this one’s absolute bang for the buck. There are 12 tiled cottages in total, though some are newer than others, so pick wisely. What wins this place brownie points from us is the Ayurveda spa that has great service but won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Price: INR 2,953 onward
Sanskruti Resort
With two swimming pools, 20 cottages made from brick and mud, and 10 valley-view rooms, we’re happy to check in here anytime. More so because it’s an eco-friendly resort. Throw in an Ayurveda massage and we’ll practically move here!
Price: INR 6,000 upwards
Namaste Café
You must have read about our experience at this cosy little cottage here, but this list is incomplete without it! While it isn’t your snazzy resort, the few mud-brown cottages sit pretty on one end of Om Beach itself, so you’re never far from the surf and sand. We’d also check in here simply because of their amazing crepes.
Price: INR 1,080 upwards
SwaSwara Resort
Oh my, what a slice of heaven this is. Naturally, it doesn’t come cheap but if the coffers are well filled, then SwaSwara is a fabulous option. Ideal for the soul searching and yoga focussed traveller, the entire concept here is wellness, from the food (made following Yoga, Naturopathy and Ayurveda principles) to the wonderful Yogashalas. In fact, you have to stay a minimum of five days. We absolutely fell for the art studio where you can indulge in pottery or painting – to let out stress, you see. Quite a retreat, the Konkan cottages too blend tradition and luxury. Think brick walls, outdoor showers and yoga decks. It is our belief that this is where we might find Nirvana! Possible in the swimming pool.
Price: INR 20,000 upwards
Suragi Homestay
Calling itself a luxury homestay, Suragi sits a little further away from the main beaches but along the coast still. There are four rooms, all decked out in different colours, and while they’re comfortable and clean, don’t expect luxury as the name otherwise suggests.
Price: INR 1,750 upwards per person including breakfast and dinner
Kudle Ocean Front
Smack on the beach, rustic, with pool tables and plenty of fresh air, Kudle Ocean Front is just how we like it. The multiple cottages are lined up just off the coast, and with coconut trees looming overhead, we’re just happy with to sit on the little patio of our rooms with beer in hand. There’s also an Ayurvedic spa in-house if you really want to unwind in style. Plus, hammocks dotting the open space — what more do you need, eh?
Price: INR 2,000 upwards for non-AC and INR 2,500 for AC rooms.
