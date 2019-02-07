Lavish Saturday Luncheon At This Brewery

This beautiful Rooftop microbrewery serves north Indian, continental & Chinese cuisine. Some dishes tried here was - Tempura Prawns 🍤 Tandoori Prawns 🍤 Burnt garlic veg fried rice Chicken with Sweet &sour sauce With some layered cocktail - Frozen beach daiquiris. To end this amazing luncheon with Newyork cheesecake & some special cake with some creative Gems (Gems- which has loads of childhood memories). Loved Levitate Brewery & Kitchen & their food!