This beautiful Rooftop microbrewery serves north Indian, continental & Chinese cuisine. Some dishes tried here was - Tempura Prawns 🍤 Tandoori Prawns 🍤 Burnt garlic veg fried rice Chicken with Sweet &sour sauce With some layered cocktail - Frozen beach daiquiris. To end this amazing luncheon with Newyork cheesecake & some special cake with some creative Gems (Gems- which has loads of childhood memories). Loved Levitate Brewery & Kitchen & their food!
Lavish Saturday Luncheon At This Brewery
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Levitate Brewery & Kitchen
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Comments (0)