History Buffs, Take A Road-Trip To Lepakshi Temple In Andhra Pradesh

We took a road trip to this ancient ruins called Lepakshi temple from Bangalore. Lepakshi is a small town in Andhra Pradesh. It is a heritage spot and a place of historical importance. This temple is one of the finest yet unexplored Vij’s Yamagata-era architecture. It has some fascinating facets and stories attached to it. At the centre of the village is the Veerabhadra Temple popularly known as Lepakshi temple. Dedicated to Lord Veerabhadra, the sanctum also has idols of Ganesha, Nandi Bhadrakali, and Lakshmi. There‘s a miraculous hanging pillar in the temple that holds the repute as the best-known miracle of medieval Indian engineering. The pillar doesn’t rest completely on the ground, but it is still firm. One can pass a thin piece of paper underneath the pillar.